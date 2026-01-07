Left Menu

Kerala CM Slams Capture of Venezuelan Leader as 'American Imperialism'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the US forces' recent seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, viewing it as a perilous display of American imperialism. Speaking at the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, he urged discussions on such global issues threatening democratic nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:57 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, describing it as a blatant manifestation of American imperialism. This incident, he argued, poses a dire threat to democracy worldwide.

During his speech at the 4th Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Vijayan highlighted the potential wider implications of this unilateral action by the United States, urging global dialogue on the matter.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the suppression of dissent in other regimes, like Russia, and the abrogation of freedoms globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

