Kerala CM Slams Capture of Venezuelan Leader as 'American Imperialism'

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, describing it as a blatant manifestation of American imperialism. This incident, he argued, poses a dire threat to democracy worldwide.

During his speech at the 4th Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Vijayan highlighted the potential wider implications of this unilateral action by the United States, urging global dialogue on the matter.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the suppression of dissent in other regimes, like Russia, and the abrogation of freedoms globally.

