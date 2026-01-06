Kerala Legislative Assembly's Grand Book Festival Unveiled

The fourth Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival kicks off on January 7, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The week-long celebration, emphasizing a 'grand celebration of reading,' will be hosted at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall within the Legislative Assembly complex.

Book enthusiasts can look forward to an array of activities, including book launches, debates, literary discussions, and various cultural programs. Noteworthy highlights include the presentation of the prestigious Assembly Award to modern Malayalam literature contributor, writer N S Madhavan, during the inauguration presided over by Assembly Speaker Shamseer.

The festival also features a keynote address by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Chairperson Dr. Christopher K Kalila of Zambia, with notable attendees like the 2025 International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. A special city ride, students' corner, and meeting with acclaimed sea voyagers will add charm to the event.

