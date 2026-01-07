Left Menu

Touadera Invites Putin for Central African Republic Visit

The re-elected president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country. This invitation follows Touadera's triumph in securing a third term in office after winning a majority in the December 28 election.

Re-elected Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the Central African Republic, as revealed by the Russian state news agency, TASS, on Wednesday.

Touadera's re-election was confirmed by provisional results released this week, which showed him securing an outright majority in the election held on December 28.

The invitation to Putin is part of a broader effort to strengthen international ties following Touadera's successful bid for a third term in office.

