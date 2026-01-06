Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

The Mahayuti alliance predicts a landslide victory in Maharashtra's upcoming municipal elections, according to BJP leader Ashish Shelar. He claimed that the alliance would perform exceptionally well in Thane, and opposition parties are accused of conceding defeat by resorting to pre-emptive criticisms and allegations.

Updated: 06-01-2026 18:55 IST
The Mahayuti alliance is anticipating a sweeping victory in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, as asserted by BJP leader Ashish Shelar. The coalition expects unprecedented success, particularly in Thane, the political base of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde.

Shelar shared his insights after extensive surveys of 29 civic bodies, highlighting a strong ground response for Mahayuti. In contrast, he described the opposition's efforts as lackluster and predicted they would face a significant defeat, unimaginable in scale.

He further criticized the opposition for already conceding the field, suggesting they have resorted to creating controversies out of desperation. Shelar's comments came during the inauguration of Mahayuti campaign offices in strategically important areas.

