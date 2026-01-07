Disputed Votes and Rising Tensions: CAR Election Controversy

The Central African Republic's disputed presidential election results faced further scrutiny as runner-up Anicet Georges Dologuélé rejected the new figures, citing alleged widespread fraud.

Dologuélé accused the National Elections Authority of manipulating data after President Faustin Archange Touadera was reported to have won with 76.1% of the vote, securing a third term.

Despite Dologuélé's assertions, no concrete evidence was provided. Meanwhile, tensions mount with Russia as former security allies confront shifts within the country's defense strategies.