Disputed Votes and Rising Tensions: CAR Election Controversy

The runner-up in the Central African Republic presidential election, Anicet Georges Dologuélé, challenges provisional results, alleging manipulation. Dologuélé's claims were rebuffed by President Touadera, who reportedly invited President Putin to visit. Former Prime Minister Dondra also contests the election results amidst growing tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

The Central African Republic's disputed presidential election results faced further scrutiny as runner-up Anicet Georges Dologuélé rejected the new figures, citing alleged widespread fraud.

Dologuélé accused the National Elections Authority of manipulating data after President Faustin Archange Touadera was reported to have won with 76.1% of the vote, securing a third term.

Despite Dologuélé's assertions, no concrete evidence was provided. Meanwhile, tensions mount with Russia as former security allies confront shifts within the country's defense strategies.

