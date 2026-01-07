Trump's Tariff Tensions: Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act

US President Donald Trump's recent comments have sparked a debate about the current state of US-India relations, particularly regarding tariffs on Russian oil purchases by India.

With Trump stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy due to the tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian government, recalling former PM Indira Gandhi's firm stance in 1971.

The ongoing tensions highlight a complex geopolitical landscape as the US administration threatens further tariff hikes and India navigates pressures on the international stage.