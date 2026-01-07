Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tensions: Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship faces strain due to US-imposed tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Modi, contrasting his actions with former PM Indira Gandhi's resolve during the 1971 conflict, drawing attention to changing US-India dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:22 IST
Trump's Tariff Tensions: Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's recent comments have sparked a debate about the current state of US-India relations, particularly regarding tariffs on Russian oil purchases by India.

With Trump stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy due to the tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian government, recalling former PM Indira Gandhi's firm stance in 1971.

The ongoing tensions highlight a complex geopolitical landscape as the US administration threatens further tariff hikes and India navigates pressures on the international stage.

