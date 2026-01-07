Amartya Sen's Electoral Roll Notice Sparks Political Controversy
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has been summoned by the Election Commission for a hearing due to discrepancies in his electoral roll details. Trinamool Congress has called the action a political insult, while the Election Commission maintains procedural correctness amid growing tensions between political parties.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has issued a notice to Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen concerning discrepancies in his electoral roll information in West Bengal. The 92-year-old has been summoned for a hearing, despite being currently abroad. The notice was received by a family member at his ancestral home in Bolpur.
The Trinamool Congress has strongly criticized the Election Commission's actions, labeling it a 'shameful farce'. The political repercussions have stirred tensions, with accusations of an 'anti-Bengal' agenda directed towards the BJP and Election Commission, both of which have swiftly dismissed such claims.
Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal clarified only one notice was sent to Sen to address logical discrepancies in his form, without affecting voter eligibility. Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee decried the handling of eminent personalities, amplifying political animosity.
