Left Menu

Bangladesh Eyes JF-17 Thunder: Strengthening Ties with Pakistan

Bangladesh has shown interest in acquiring JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan. The aircraft, jointly developed by China and Pakistan, proved effective in past conflicts. The move marks growing defense ties between Bangladesh and Islamabad following recent political changes in Dhaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:44 IST
Bangladesh Eyes JF-17 Thunder: Strengthening Ties with Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bangladesh has voiced interest in purchasing the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet from Pakistan, enhancing bilateral military relations. The fighter, collaboratively developed by Pakistan and China, has demonstrated its combat prowess in a conflict against India.

The interest was expressed during discussions between Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu in Islamabad. Talks centered on operational collaboration, training, and aerospace progress, according to Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations.

This engagement highlights warming relations between the two nations after political leadership shifts in Bangladesh. Both countries aim to deepen defense cooperation, marking a strategic pivot in their historical ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Government

Sindh Private Schools Strike Averted After Tense Negotiations with Governmen...

 Pakistan
2
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

 India
3
Equinor’s Firm Stance: No Return to Venezuela’s Oil Frontier

Equinor’s Firm Stance: No Return to Venezuela’s Oil Frontier

 Global
4
Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Against Illicit Goods

Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes, Latest Success Agains...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026