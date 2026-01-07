Bangladesh Eyes JF-17 Thunder: Strengthening Ties with Pakistan

Bangladesh has voiced interest in purchasing the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet from Pakistan, enhancing bilateral military relations. The fighter, collaboratively developed by Pakistan and China, has demonstrated its combat prowess in a conflict against India.

The interest was expressed during discussions between Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu in Islamabad. Talks centered on operational collaboration, training, and aerospace progress, according to Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations.

This engagement highlights warming relations between the two nations after political leadership shifts in Bangladesh. Both countries aim to deepen defense cooperation, marking a strategic pivot in their historical ties.

