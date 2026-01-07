Left Menu

Delhi Demolition Dispute: AAP Criticizes BJP as Court Orders Enforced

AAP MLA Gopal Rai criticizes Delhi's demolition drive, urging government focus on rehabilitation instead. BJP claims actions follow court orders to remove illegal encroachments. Tensions rise as MCD enforces directives, leading to clashes and stone-pelting incidents.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent critique, AAP MLA Gopal Rai condemned the ongoing demolition drive sweeping across Delhi, arguing that the government should prioritize the rehabilitation of displaced individuals over the destruction of homes. Rai accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating a campaign to render residents homeless throughout the city.

Countering the criticism, BJP officials assert that their actions align strictly with court directives aiming to clear illegal encroachments. On Wednesday, BJP Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal emphasized the government's commitment to adhering to court orders, stressing that public land must remain unobstructed.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out demolition activities near significant landmarks, following high court orders. The operation faced resistance, as stone-pelting incidents erupted, resulting in minor injuries to police personnel. Authorities held prior coordination meetings to avert unrest, employing measured responses to maintain order.

