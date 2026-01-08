Man killed, daughter injured in tractor-motorcycle collision in UP's Etah

A 35-year-old man died on the spot and his daughter was critically injured after a speeding tractor hit their motorcycle in the Kotwali Dehat area here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ambari village and the deceased has been identified as Satendra, while his daughter as Mansi (8), they said.

Both residents of Nigohsanpur village were travelling to Ambari village for Aadhaar Card-related work.

Mansi is under treatment while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

He said efforts are on to trace the tractor driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

