Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

European allies, including France and Germany, are collaborating on a strategy to counter potential U.S. plans to assert control over Greenland, amid President Donald Trump's renewed interest in the region.

European leaders expressed solidarity with Greenland, asserting the island's autonomy. Trump's intent, citing military strategy, has met with stark objections, prompting European calls for unity and dialogue.

Danish officials, alongside European allies, seek diplomatic discussions, while refuting claims of Russian and Chinese encroachment in Greenland. The geopolitical tensions highlight the strategic importance of the Arctic island in international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)