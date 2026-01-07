Left Menu

Bangladesh Eyes Potential Purchase of JF-17 Thunder Jets from Pakistan

Bangladesh has shown potential interest in acquiring JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan, as stated by the military. A recent meeting between air chiefs from both nations focused on enhancing cooperation and potentially procuring jets, following improved diplomatic relations with Bangladesh's new political leadership.

Bangladesh is considering the acquisition of JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan, according to an announcement by the military on Wednesday. However, no confirmed plans have been reported yet.

Developed through a collaboration between China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation and Pakistan's Aeronautical Complex, the JF-17 is a single-engine lightweight combat jet. Despite Pakistan's claims of its success against India, the aircraft's comprehensive effectiveness remains uncertain.

The Bangladeshi interest arose during a meeting in Islamabad involving air force chiefs from both nations. Discussions aimed at enhancing operational cooperation and potential aircraft procurement followed changes in Bangladesh's leadership, with Dhaka hoping to benefit from Pakistan's expertise and support in aerial defense advancements.

