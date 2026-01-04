Left Menu

Turmoil in Venezuela: Power Struggles and Political Uncertainty

The U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has led to uncertainty over the nation's leadership. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez claims presidency amid contradicting reports. Diosdado Cabello emerges as a key figure in the power dynamics, complicating efforts to transition Venezuela's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 10:25 IST
Turmoil in Venezuela: Power Struggles and Political Uncertainty
Nicolas Maduro

The unexpected capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has left Venezuela in a state of political chaos, with questions about the country's leadership dominating discussions globally. President Trump announced Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the acting president, but her authority remains under dispute within Venezuela's complex political landscape.

Venezuela's constitution mandates Vice President Rodriguez to assume the presidency in Maduro's absence; however, her televised denial of the transition indicates a united front among the current power brokers, including her brother Jorge Rodriguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, suggesting continuity could be maintained.

Amid this leadership contention, the spotlight shifts to Diosdado Cabello, a figure notorious for his control over both military and civilian intelligence. His influence poses significant challenges in restructuring Venezuela's government, as his involvement with military generals holding economic power further solidifies the current regime's grasp on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
2
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India
3
Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

 India
4
Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026