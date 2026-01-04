Turmoil in Venezuela: Power Struggles and Political Uncertainty

The unexpected capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has left Venezuela in a state of political chaos, with questions about the country's leadership dominating discussions globally. President Trump announced Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the acting president, but her authority remains under dispute within Venezuela's complex political landscape.

Venezuela's constitution mandates Vice President Rodriguez to assume the presidency in Maduro's absence; however, her televised denial of the transition indicates a united front among the current power brokers, including her brother Jorge Rodriguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, suggesting continuity could be maintained.

Amid this leadership contention, the spotlight shifts to Diosdado Cabello, a figure notorious for his control over both military and civilian intelligence. His influence poses significant challenges in restructuring Venezuela's government, as his involvement with military generals holding economic power further solidifies the current regime's grasp on the nation.

