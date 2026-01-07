Mexico Emerges as Key Oil Supplier to Cuba Amid Venezuela's Struggles

In a recent announcement from Mexico City, President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is not exceeding its historical oil supply quantities to Cuba. However, due to the ongoing situation in Venezuela, the country has emerged as a vital supplier of crude oil to the island nation.

Sheinbaum emphasized during her daily press briefing that Mexico's status as a supplier was primarily influenced by Venezuela's decrease in oil shipments.

The president's remarks underscore the shifting dynamics in the global oil supply chain, positioning Mexico more centrally in the redistribution of resources amidst geopolitical changes.

