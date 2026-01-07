NCP Sounds the 'Alarm' in Civic Poll Campaign Against BJP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its 'Alarm' campaign, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the vital Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. Launching on Wednesday, the initiative zeroes in on failures of local governance in these pivotal urban centers.

Speaking at the campaign launch, NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted worsening civic conditions—such as water shortages and mounting garbage—as evidence of municipal inefficiencies. These 'alarm bells,' according to Pawar, signal an urgent need for administrative overhaul and the 'Ajit Pawar model' of governance.

The campaign involves digital and ground-based efforts, utilizing videos to highlight urban problems like potholes and congestion. Despite coalition ties at higher levels, NCP contends these civic issues are solely due to BJP's mismanagement, affecting efficiency and infrastructure development in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

(With inputs from agencies.)