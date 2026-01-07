NCP Sounds the 'Alarm' in Civic Poll Campaign Against BJP
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched an 'Alarm' campaign for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, critiquing its ally BJP for poor municipal management. The campaign spotlights worsening civic issues, urging for an 'Ajit Pawar model' of discipline and efficiency in urban governance.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its 'Alarm' campaign, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the vital Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. Launching on Wednesday, the initiative zeroes in on failures of local governance in these pivotal urban centers.
Speaking at the campaign launch, NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted worsening civic conditions—such as water shortages and mounting garbage—as evidence of municipal inefficiencies. These 'alarm bells,' according to Pawar, signal an urgent need for administrative overhaul and the 'Ajit Pawar model' of governance.
The campaign involves digital and ground-based efforts, utilizing videos to highlight urban problems like potholes and congestion. Despite coalition ties at higher levels, NCP contends these civic issues are solely due to BJP's mismanagement, affecting efficiency and infrastructure development in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Alliances: BJP Confronts Internal Rift in Maharashtra
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Against BJP's 'Politics of Fear' in North Bengal
BJP's Poonawalla Targets Samajwadi Party Amid Controversial Demolition at Turkman Gate
CPI-Marxist Leader Criticizes Congress-BJP Alliance in Maharashtra
BJP's Political Push: Nadda's Strategic West Bengal Visit