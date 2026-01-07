Left Menu

NCP Sounds the 'Alarm' in Civic Poll Campaign Against BJP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched an 'Alarm' campaign for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, critiquing its ally BJP for poor municipal management. The campaign spotlights worsening civic issues, urging for an 'Ajit Pawar model' of discipline and efficiency in urban governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:09 IST
NCP Sounds the 'Alarm' in Civic Poll Campaign Against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its 'Alarm' campaign, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the vital Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. Launching on Wednesday, the initiative zeroes in on failures of local governance in these pivotal urban centers.

Speaking at the campaign launch, NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted worsening civic conditions—such as water shortages and mounting garbage—as evidence of municipal inefficiencies. These 'alarm bells,' according to Pawar, signal an urgent need for administrative overhaul and the 'Ajit Pawar model' of governance.

The campaign involves digital and ground-based efforts, utilizing videos to highlight urban problems like potholes and congestion. Despite coalition ties at higher levels, NCP contends these civic issues are solely due to BJP's mismanagement, affecting efficiency and infrastructure development in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
2
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
3
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India
4
Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Grok AI obscene content issue.

Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Gr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026