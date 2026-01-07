Left Menu

Remembering Kabindra Purkayastha: A Pillar of Assam's Progress

Kabindra Purkayastha, a seminal figure in Assam’s political landscape and a founding member of the BJP in the state, passed away at 94. His contributions as a Lok Sabha member and a Union minister strengthened the party’s foothold in the region, earning widespread respect and admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:11 IST
Remembering Kabindra Purkayastha: A Pillar of Assam's Progress
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his condolences following the passing of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha. A key architect in Assam's political evolution, Purkayastha's dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the state.

Purkayastha, who was 94, hailed from Silchar in Assam and was instrumental in establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party's roots in the region. His tenure as a three-term Lok Sabha member and as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration during the late 1990s highlighted his leadership and commitment.

In a heartfelt message on social media, PM Modi reflected on Purkayastha's enduring legacy and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and admirers mourning the loss of a revered leader.

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026