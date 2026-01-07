Remembering Kabindra Purkayastha: A Pillar of Assam's Progress
Kabindra Purkayastha, a seminal figure in Assam’s political landscape and a founding member of the BJP in the state, passed away at 94. His contributions as a Lok Sabha member and a Union minister strengthened the party’s foothold in the region, earning widespread respect and admiration.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his condolences following the passing of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha. A key architect in Assam's political evolution, Purkayastha's dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the state.
Purkayastha, who was 94, hailed from Silchar in Assam and was instrumental in establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party's roots in the region. His tenure as a three-term Lok Sabha member and as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration during the late 1990s highlighted his leadership and commitment.
In a heartfelt message on social media, PM Modi reflected on Purkayastha's enduring legacy and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and admirers mourning the loss of a revered leader.
ALSO READ
Political Clash: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Responds to Union Minister's Accusations
Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Controversy
Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU
Shifting Dynamics: The Evolving Role of Women in Indian Politics
Union Minister Advocates Scientific Study for Year-Round Paddy-Fish Farming