Remembering Kabindra Purkayastha: A Pillar of Assam's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his condolences following the passing of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha. A key architect in Assam's political evolution, Purkayastha's dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the state.

Purkayastha, who was 94, hailed from Silchar in Assam and was instrumental in establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party's roots in the region. His tenure as a three-term Lok Sabha member and as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration during the late 1990s highlighted his leadership and commitment.

In a heartfelt message on social media, PM Modi reflected on Purkayastha's enduring legacy and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and admirers mourning the loss of a revered leader.