Assam: Former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha cremated with state honours in Silchar

The last rites of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha were performed with full state honours in Silchar on Thursday, a day after he died due to age-related ailments, officials said.

The Assam government declared a one-day holiday in Cachar district as a mark of respect to the veteran leader. ''HCM Dr. @himantabiswa-led Govt of Assam has announced a one-day holiday in Cachar district as a mark of respect on the demise of late Kabindra Purkayastha,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

''This solemn gesture reflects the collective grief of the people and honours his meaningful contributions, giving everyone an opportunity to offer tribute and remember his life and enduring legacy,'' it added.

Purkayastha had represented Silchar Lok Sabha constituency thrice, being elected for the first time in 1991. He became an MP again in 1998 and 2009. Purkayastha was the Union Minister of State for Communication during the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-99.

His mortal remains were taken to the BJP office in Silchar and the district sports complex for paying of tributes. From leaders cutting across political parties to general public, mourners paid their last respects to Purkayastha, among the founding fathers of the saffron party in the North East region. State BJP president Dilip Saikia and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who hails from Silchar, were among those who laid floral tributes. A memorial was also held at the BJP state headquarters in Guwahati, with former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty and Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijulee Kalita Medhi, among others, paying floral tributes in front of a portrait of Purkayastha. The state party unit suspended all scheduled activities for the day as a mark of respect for the deceased leader.

Purkayastha had died at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday due to old-age-related issues at the age of 94. He is survived by a son, Kanad Purkayastha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the state, and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him.

