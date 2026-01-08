Left Menu

K'taka govt 'bribed' Gandhi family through National Herald: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday alleged that the Congress government bribed the Nehru-Gandhi family by funnelling tax payer money to the National Herald newspaper through government advertisements.The Congress government in Karnataka has given more advertisement revenue to the National Herald newspaper than any established newspapers or periodicals in the country. That means it is in a way bribe to the Nakli Gandhi family, the Minister said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:04 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday alleged that the Congress government ''bribed'' the Nehru-Gandhi family by funnelling tax payer money to the National Herald newspaper through government advertisements.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has given more advertisement revenue to the National Herald newspaper than any established newspapers or periodicals in the country. That itself is a scam," the Minister told reporters here.

He said, ''The so-called owner of this newspaper, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are out on bail in connection with this scam. In spite of that Congress government in Karnataka has paid Rs two crore in a year once (in 2023-24) and gave Rs one crore in another year in 2024-25. We don't know how much they gave this year." He claimed that the money has been paid to people on bail.

"That means scam ridden people who are on bail, for them, they (Karnataka government) paying so much. That means it is in a way bribe to the 'Nakli Gandhi family'," the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

