TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Against BJP's 'Politics of Fear' in North Bengal

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leveled allegations against BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, accusing neglect of jailed migrant workers and fostering fear politics. He vowed to sweep BJP electorally in North Bengal, blaming the party for indifference toward Bengali-speaking laborers and promising job opportunities in Bengal itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itahar | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:18 IST
Ahead of assembly polls, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused Union minister Sukanta Majumdar of betrayal toward migrant workers from Balurghat, criticizing his inaction when they were jailed in Maharashtra for speaking Bengali.

Banerjee emphasized the BJP's alleged fear politics, showcasing released workers and focusing on BJP's neglect of Bengali-speaking laborers. He set a daunting goal to unseat BJP across two Dinajpurs in forthcoming elections.

Banerjee further attacked the Election Commission's voter roll revision, alluding to voter harassment and deaths, and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring no West Bengal worker faces such ordeals in other states, offering local job assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

