TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Against BJP's 'Politics of Fear' in North Bengal

Ahead of assembly polls, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused Union minister Sukanta Majumdar of betrayal toward migrant workers from Balurghat, criticizing his inaction when they were jailed in Maharashtra for speaking Bengali.

Banerjee emphasized the BJP's alleged fear politics, showcasing released workers and focusing on BJP's neglect of Bengali-speaking laborers. He set a daunting goal to unseat BJP across two Dinajpurs in forthcoming elections.

Banerjee further attacked the Election Commission's voter roll revision, alluding to voter harassment and deaths, and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring no West Bengal worker faces such ordeals in other states, offering local job assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)