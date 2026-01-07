Left Menu

India's Parliament Prepares for Crucial Budget Session Amid Economic Developments

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs proposes January 28 as the start date for India's budget session and February 1 for the Union Budget presentation. A final decision is pending. Despite February 1 being a Sunday, predictability in financial processes suggests the date will remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:52 IST
India's Parliament Prepares for Crucial Budget Session Amid Economic Developments
Parliament building. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) is poised to recommend January 28 for the commencement of India's budget session, with February 1 earmarked for presenting the Union Budget. Despite this, a conclusive decision from authorities awaits completion. Traditionally, the budget session begins with the President's address to a joint parliament assembly.

February 1 has been the steadfast date for several years, and this year it falls on a Sunday. Indications lean towards maintaining this date to preserve stability and consistency in financial operations. Typically, the budget session is segmented into two phases, allowing time for standing committees to evaluate ministry grant requests comprehensively.

In addition to budget preparations, India will host the AI Impact Summit next month, enhancing the nation's focus on technological advancements. Simultaneously, legislative discussions will likely feature prominently in the upcoming session, reaffirming the government's commitment to fiscal reform and policy evolution. A final determination on the session's start date, including either January 28 or 31, is anticipated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026