Tensions Rise Over Electoral Rolls Ahead of West Bengal Polls

As West Bengal braces for the 2026 elections, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reassures the Matua community of maintaining their voting rights amidst concerns over the roll revision. Protests erupt among Matuas, fearing identity loss, as political narratives heighten over citizenship and electoral stakes across key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are running high in Matua-majority areas of West Bengal as the 2026 state elections approach. Amidst community concerns about the Systematic Interval Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has guaranteed that no legitimate Matua voter will lose their right to vote.

Adhikari addressed the refugee community directly, emphasizing that Matua household certificates are valid for Citizenship Amendment Act applications. His assurances come as the SIR process has sparked protests, with prominent Matua figures like TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur leading the charge against the exercise.

The political stakes are high, as the Matua community holds significant sway in several districts, potentially influencing up to 50 assembly seats. Both BJP and TMC are actively engaging with the community, underlining the electoral significance of their support as the final electoral rolls loom ahead of the April-May polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

