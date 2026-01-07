Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support Amid Stalled Peace Talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pursuing a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss peace talks with Russia. Zelenskiy highlights security guarantees and U.S. pressure on Russia as critical components. Talks face challenges over territorial issues and the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seeking a new meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump amid ongoing challenges in peace negotiations aimed at halting Russia's aggression in Ukraine. As Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to expedite peace, it seeks security assurances from Western allies while resisting Russian demands regarding Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.
During a Wednesday briefing, Zelenskiy expressed his desire for Trump to bolster pressure on Russia and consider a Ukrainian proposal for long-term security guarantees. The White House has yet to respond to Zelenskiy's proposal for a subsequent high-level meeting with Trump.
Amid discussions in Paris, Kyiv's allies pledged support for a ceasefire with security guarantees, although issues like territorial disputes and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain major obstacles. The potential idea of a free economic zone in Donetsk and the proposed trilateral operation of the nuclear facility are under negotiation.
