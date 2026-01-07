Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support Amid Stalled Peace Talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pursuing a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss peace talks with Russia. Zelenskiy highlights security guarantees and U.S. pressure on Russia as critical components. Talks face challenges over territorial issues and the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:19 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support Amid Stalled Peace Talks with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seeking a new meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump amid ongoing challenges in peace negotiations aimed at halting Russia's aggression in Ukraine. As Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to expedite peace, it seeks security assurances from Western allies while resisting Russian demands regarding Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

During a Wednesday briefing, Zelenskiy expressed his desire for Trump to bolster pressure on Russia and consider a Ukrainian proposal for long-term security guarantees. The White House has yet to respond to Zelenskiy's proposal for a subsequent high-level meeting with Trump.

Amid discussions in Paris, Kyiv's allies pledged support for a ceasefire with security guarantees, although issues like territorial disputes and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain major obstacles. The potential idea of a free economic zone in Donetsk and the proposed trilateral operation of the nuclear facility are under negotiation.

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026