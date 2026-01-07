Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP Leads in Claims

In Uttar Pradesh, political parties have filed 128 voter inclusion claims following the draft electoral roll's release. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted 105 of these claims, leading other parties. No objections for voter deletions were filed during this period, reflecting a focus on expanding voter registration.

The draft electoral list still includes over 12.44 crore voters, but around 2.89 crore names were removed due to factors such as death, migration, or re-registration elsewhere. The submissions window remains open until February 6, allowing further claims and objections to be filed.

BJP, with 1,60,605 booth-level agents, led in agency involvement, followed closely by other major parties such as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on March 6, as officials continue processing claims and ensuring comprehensive voter coverage.