Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revisions: BJP Leads in Claims

Uttar Pradesh's political parties submitted 128 claims for voter inclusion following the draft electoral roll publication. The BJP led submissions with 105 claims. No objections for exclusion were recorded. Over 12.44 crore voters were retained, while 2.89 crore names were delisted due to various reasons. Final rolls will be published on March 6.

In Uttar Pradesh, political parties have filed 128 voter inclusion claims following the draft electoral roll's release. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted 105 of these claims, leading other parties. No objections for voter deletions were filed during this period, reflecting a focus on expanding voter registration.

The draft electoral list still includes over 12.44 crore voters, but around 2.89 crore names were removed due to factors such as death, migration, or re-registration elsewhere. The submissions window remains open until February 6, allowing further claims and objections to be filed.

BJP, with 1,60,605 booth-level agents, led in agency involvement, followed closely by other major parties such as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on March 6, as officials continue processing claims and ensuring comprehensive voter coverage.

