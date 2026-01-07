Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

A powerful LPG cylinder explosion severely injured ten workers at a hotel near Daund town in Pune district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Five of the injured, in critical condition, have been shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 PM in the hotel's kitchen. According to a police officer, the explosion impacted five workers who were present in the kitchen at the time. All ten affected workers have been identified as migrants.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, with investigations ongoing. A case has been registered by the police as they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

