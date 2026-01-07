Left Menu

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

A powerful LPG cylinder explosion injured ten workers at a hotel near Daund town, Pune. Five are in critical condition at Sassoon General Hospital. The explosion happened in the kitchen, affecting migrant workers. The cause is under investigation with a case registered by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A powerful LPG cylinder explosion severely injured ten workers at a hotel near Daund town in Pune district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Five of the injured, in critical condition, have been shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 PM in the hotel's kitchen. According to a police officer, the explosion impacted five workers who were present in the kitchen at the time. All ten affected workers have been identified as migrants.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, with investigations ongoing. A case has been registered by the police as they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

