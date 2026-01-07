Turkman Gate Demolition Sparks Controversy in Delhi
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns the demolition drive at Delhi's Turkman Gate, drawing parallels to the Emergency period. The anti-encroachment drive near Ramlila Maidan led to violence after rumors spread about mosque demolition. Vijayan criticizes the BJP's divisive tactics and calls for resistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the recent demolition drive at Turkman Gate in Delhi, comparing it to the horrors of the Emergency period.
The anti-encroachment operation near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan incited violence, with many pelting stones at police after a social media post alleged demolition activities.
Vijayan took to the social media platform 'X' to condemn the act, stating it was part of a divisive ideology executed by the BJP, and called for secular forces to resist such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Attack: Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs After Mosque Stabbing
Meloni Condemns Political Violence on Anniversary of Neofascist Murders
Delhi Demolition Drive Sparks Chaos Near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque
Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema
Leaked Audio Sparks Forensic Scrutiny in Manipur Violence Case