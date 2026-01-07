Turkman Gate Demolition Sparks Controversy in Delhi

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the recent demolition drive at Turkman Gate in Delhi, comparing it to the horrors of the Emergency period.

The anti-encroachment operation near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan incited violence, with many pelting stones at police after a social media post alleged demolition activities.

Vijayan took to the social media platform 'X' to condemn the act, stating it was part of a divisive ideology executed by the BJP, and called for secular forces to resist such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)