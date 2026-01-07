Left Menu

Turkman Gate Demolition Sparks Controversy in Delhi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns the demolition drive at Delhi's Turkman Gate, drawing parallels to the Emergency period. The anti-encroachment drive near Ramlila Maidan led to violence after rumors spread about mosque demolition. Vijayan criticizes the BJP's divisive tactics and calls for resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:48 IST
Turkman Gate Demolition Sparks Controversy in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the recent demolition drive at Turkman Gate in Delhi, comparing it to the horrors of the Emergency period.

The anti-encroachment operation near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan incited violence, with many pelting stones at police after a social media post alleged demolition activities.

Vijayan took to the social media platform 'X' to condemn the act, stating it was part of a divisive ideology executed by the BJP, and called for secular forces to resist such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026