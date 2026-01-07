Left Menu

YSRCP Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Stifling Social Media Voices

YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao accuses the Andhra Pradesh NDA government of suppressing dissent by filing 'fake cases' against supporters on social media. Allegedly ignoring Supreme Court directives, the government selectively targets YSRCP activists while dismissing hate speech from TDP supporters. Rao vows to challenge governmental overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful denunciation, YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao charged the Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government with imposing 'fake cases' on social media activists backing the opposition. He claimed this action flouts Supreme Court directives on free speech.

Rao criticized the government's selective targeting of YSRCP supporters while overlooking hate-filled posts from TDP allies. He said IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been conducting review meetings on social media, sidestepping other governmental departments.

Accusing the government of double standards, Rao claimed YSRCP sympathizers face harassment for questioning leadership. He vowed that the party will explore all measures to expose what he termed the government's authoritarian approach to social media regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

