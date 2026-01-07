YSRCP Accuses Andhra Pradesh Government of Stifling Social Media Voices

In a forceful denunciation, YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao charged the Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government with imposing 'fake cases' on social media activists backing the opposition. He claimed this action flouts Supreme Court directives on free speech.

Rao criticized the government's selective targeting of YSRCP supporters while overlooking hate-filled posts from TDP allies. He said IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been conducting review meetings on social media, sidestepping other governmental departments.

Accusing the government of double standards, Rao claimed YSRCP sympathizers face harassment for questioning leadership. He vowed that the party will explore all measures to expose what he termed the government's authoritarian approach to social media regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)