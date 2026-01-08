Controversy Over NYC Housing Official's Past Social Media Posts

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing firm in his support of Cea Weaver, the newly-appointed executive director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, as she faces backlash over years-old social media posts. The controversial messages included calls for treating private property as a collective good and described homeownership as a weapon of white supremacy.

Weaver, a seasoned tenant activist, was chosen to lead the city's tenant protection office in a bid to bolster housing protections under Mamdani's administration. Despite the criticisms, Mamdani defended Weaver's record while she expressed regret over her past statements in a recent interview.

Weaver's role is crucial as the administration is set on identifying negligent landlords and potentially negotiating the sale of their properties to the city, a move that has sparked debates among city officials and landlord groups. Mayor Mamdani's approach has initiated actions against landlords failing to meet obligations, marking a pivotal shift in the city's housing policy.