Controversy Over NYC Housing Official's Past Social Media Posts
New York City's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, supports newly-appointed Cea Weaver amidst backlash over past social media posts criticizing private property and linking homeownership to white supremacy. Despite criticism, Weaver remains committed to her role focusing on tenant protection and addressing negligent landlords under the mayor's administration.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing firm in his support of Cea Weaver, the newly-appointed executive director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, as she faces backlash over years-old social media posts. The controversial messages included calls for treating private property as a collective good and described homeownership as a weapon of white supremacy.
Weaver, a seasoned tenant activist, was chosen to lead the city's tenant protection office in a bid to bolster housing protections under Mamdani's administration. Despite the criticisms, Mamdani defended Weaver's record while she expressed regret over her past statements in a recent interview.
Weaver's role is crucial as the administration is set on identifying negligent landlords and potentially negotiating the sale of their properties to the city, a move that has sparked debates among city officials and landlord groups. Mayor Mamdani's approach has initiated actions against landlords failing to meet obligations, marking a pivotal shift in the city's housing policy.