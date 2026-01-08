Left Menu

Controversy Over NYC Housing Official's Past Social Media Posts

New York City's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, supports newly-appointed Cea Weaver amidst backlash over past social media posts criticizing private property and linking homeownership to white supremacy. Despite criticism, Weaver remains committed to her role focusing on tenant protection and addressing negligent landlords under the mayor's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-01-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 03:08 IST
Controversy Over NYC Housing Official's Past Social Media Posts

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing firm in his support of Cea Weaver, the newly-appointed executive director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, as she faces backlash over years-old social media posts. The controversial messages included calls for treating private property as a collective good and described homeownership as a weapon of white supremacy.

Weaver, a seasoned tenant activist, was chosen to lead the city's tenant protection office in a bid to bolster housing protections under Mamdani's administration. Despite the criticisms, Mamdani defended Weaver's record while she expressed regret over her past statements in a recent interview.

Weaver's role is crucial as the administration is set on identifying negligent landlords and potentially negotiating the sale of their properties to the city, a move that has sparked debates among city officials and landlord groups. Mayor Mamdani's approach has initiated actions against landlords failing to meet obligations, marking a pivotal shift in the city's housing policy.

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

 Global
2
Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters

Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters

 Global
3
Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Power Over Greenland Acquisition

Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Power Over Greenland Acquisition

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026