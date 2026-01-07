BJP's Strategic Overhaul Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

With three months remaining until the assembly elections, the BJP's West Bengal unit has announced its long-awaited state committee. The move represents a strategic organizational reset focused on balancing old alliances, managing internal rivalries, and securing key players before the critical electoral contest.

This newly formed 35-member committee, finalized after Samik Bhattacharya's appointment as state president, highlights a political choice to prioritize organizational discipline over individual stature. It aims to streamline campaign efforts and separate roles between those running the organization and candidates fighting in elections.

The recent announcements reflect a careful recalibration rather than an overhaul. Key veterans are incorporated, while some significant omissions point to a conscious attempt to prevent internal power struggles. This organizational rearrangement looks to stabilize pre-election dynamics and focus on effective booth-level management.