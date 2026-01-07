Left Menu

Tragic Attack: Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs After Mosque Stabbing

Maharashtra Congress vice-president Hidayatullah Patel, 66, died after being stabbed at a mosque in Akola district due to an old enmity. The principal suspect, Ubed Khan, was apprehended, and the investigation, led by an IPS-rank officer, involves examining multiple suspects and digital records.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress vice-president Hidayatullah Patel succumbed to his injuries after being brutally attacked at a mosque in Akola district. The police have identified the main accused as 22-year-old Ubed Khan, who allegedly harbored an old enmity with Patel.

The attack occurred around 1.30 pm Tuesday as Patel exited the Jama Masjid in Mohala village following afternoon prayers. The assailant's swift strike left Patel with grievous injuries to his neck and chest. Despite swift medical intervention, Patel passed away the following morning, leading local residents to demand justice before proceeding with his last rites.

Authorities, led by District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak, have initiated a comprehensive investigation spearheaded by IPS officer Nikhil Patil. As the inquiry unfolds with multiple suspects and digital scrutiny, security measures have been heightened in the affected areas to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

