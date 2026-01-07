Left Menu

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the US military operation in Venezuela, highlighting UN Charter violations. He emphasized the inviolability of sovereignty and non-use of force. Tharoor warned of geopolitical shifts and stressed India's diplomatic balance amid the crisis sparked by Maduro's capture and Venezuela's political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:48 IST
Tharoor Condemns US Action in Venezuela, Citing UN Charter Breaches
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced significant concern over the recent US military intervention in Venezuela, labeling the apprehension of President Nicolas Maduro as a violation of the United Nations Charter. In comments made to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor criticized the operation for undermining sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principle of non-use of force in resolving international conflicts.

Although the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has yet to deliberate on the issue, Tharoor felt compelled to express his views in a personal capacity due to the serious geopolitical implications. 'I chair the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, but in this case, I'm speaking solely as an individual,' Tharoor clarified.

Tharoor, a former UN Under-Secretary-General, questioned the legality of the US's move, underscoring the neglect of fundamental UN Charter principles. He warned against foreign intervention in Venezuela's resources, emphasizing the national prerogative over resource utilization. India's response suggests a cautious diplomatic balance, as Tharoor highlighted the government's silence as a strategic measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

