Tharoor Condemns US Action in Venezuela, Citing UN Charter Breaches

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced significant concern over the recent US military intervention in Venezuela, labeling the apprehension of President Nicolas Maduro as a violation of the United Nations Charter. In comments made to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor criticized the operation for undermining sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principle of non-use of force in resolving international conflicts.

Although the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has yet to deliberate on the issue, Tharoor felt compelled to express his views in a personal capacity due to the serious geopolitical implications. 'I chair the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, but in this case, I'm speaking solely as an individual,' Tharoor clarified.

Tharoor, a former UN Under-Secretary-General, questioned the legality of the US's move, underscoring the neglect of fundamental UN Charter principles. He warned against foreign intervention in Venezuela's resources, emphasizing the national prerogative over resource utilization. India's response suggests a cautious diplomatic balance, as Tharoor highlighted the government's silence as a strategic measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)