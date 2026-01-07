Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite to Defend Greenland's Sovereignty in Face of U.S. Interest

Amid renewed interest from U.S. President Trump to acquire Greenland, European and Canadian leaders strongly assert the island's sovereignty, emphasizing its people should decide their future. Concerns rise over the U.S. military's intentions, while NATO allies reinforce commitment to Arctic security. Greenland and Denmark call for respectful diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 01:43 IST
Leaders from Europe's major powers and Canada stood firmly in support of Greenland's sovereignty on Tuesday, following renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump who has pushed for acquiring the Danish territory. Trump believes controlling Greenland is crucial for U.S. military strategy and claims Denmark has not sufficiently protected it.

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, dismissed concerns about Danish sovereignty, stressing the world is dictated by power. Recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela have heightened fears of a similar scenario in Greenland, which insists on remaining independent of the United States.

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, reiterated trust in NATO membership for Greenland's security, countering Trump's assertion that Denmark cannot protect the island. A collective statement from European nations and Canada declared that Arctic security requires collective NATO collaboration, while Greenland's leader called for respectful dialogue with the U.S.

