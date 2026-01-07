Global Leaders Unite to Defend Greenland's Sovereignty in Face of U.S. Interest

Leaders from Europe's major powers and Canada stood firmly in support of Greenland's sovereignty on Tuesday, following renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump who has pushed for acquiring the Danish territory. Trump believes controlling Greenland is crucial for U.S. military strategy and claims Denmark has not sufficiently protected it.

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, dismissed concerns about Danish sovereignty, stressing the world is dictated by power. Recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela have heightened fears of a similar scenario in Greenland, which insists on remaining independent of the United States.

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, reiterated trust in NATO membership for Greenland's security, countering Trump's assertion that Denmark cannot protect the island. A collective statement from European nations and Canada declared that Arctic security requires collective NATO collaboration, while Greenland's leader called for respectful dialogue with the U.S.

