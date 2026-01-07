Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Federal Immigration Crackdown
A U.S. federal agent was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis, amid an immigration crackdown. Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Trump administration for the chaos caused by federal agents. The incident involved a dark SUV and prompted local anger and fear, highlighting tensions over immigration enforcement.
A federal agent was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis, during a large immigration surge, according to a city spokesperson. This incident is the latest in President Donald Trump's controversial immigration crackdown. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Trump administration for escalating tensions surrounding immigration enforcement policies.
Frey expressed outrage on X, calling for the immediate removal of ICE agents from the city. He emphasized the city's solidarity with immigrant and refugee communities amid recent deployments of federal agents to Democratic-led cities like Minneapolis, following allegations of fraud involving Somali immigrants.
The shooting scene included a bullet-riddled SUV and a blood-stained interior. Witnesses, like local resident Venus de Mars, described emergency services performing CPR on an injured woman near the site. This incident has intensified local discontent with federal immigration operations, leaving residents feeling angry and powerless.
