Kulman Ghising: From Energy Reformer to Political Contender

Nepal's political scene witnessed a significant shift as Kulman Ghising resigned from his ministerial role on Wednesday to embark on a political journey with the Rashtriya Swotantra Party. The former energy reformer aims to contest the March 5 election, bringing his reformist zeal to the political arena.

Ghising, known for his successful tenure at the Nepal Electricity Authority where he ended the notorious load-shedding, had served as Energy and Water Resources, Physical Infrastructure, and Urban Development Minister in the caretaker government for nearly four months. His resignation, tendered to Prime Minister Sushila Karki, marks the beginning of his political journey.

Aligning with the Rashtriya Swotantra Party led by Ravi Lamichhane, Ghising is set to become the party's senior vice president. His former party, Ujyalo Nepal, merged with RSP, alongside the team of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, positioning the RSP as a formidable alternative in Nepal's political landscape.

