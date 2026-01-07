Left Menu

JNU Sloganeering Sparks National Controversy, Divides Political Leaders

Sloganeering at Jawaharlal Nehru University against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has ignited a national controversy. Following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, a police complaint was filed. Political leaders are divided, with reactions spanning nationwide condemnation to strong support for judicial due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:23 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over slogans directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah intensified on Wednesday, following the filing of a police complaint by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chief Security Officer. The complaint addresses the sloganeering incident involving students and is under review to determine potential legal proceedings.

Earlier, JNU officials sought an FIR for slogans deemed objectionable and provocative after a student gathering at Sabarmati Hostel. Approximately 30-35 students were involved, with notable participants identified. The nature of the gathering shifted following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Reactions from political figures have been polarizing. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the incident as 'unfortunate but not new,' while Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called for action against those attacking individuals in constitutional roles. The controversy has drawn widespread censure, reflecting a broader tension over free speech and political dissent in academic settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

