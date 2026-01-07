Left Menu

Tharoor Defends India's Multi-Aligned Diplomacy Amid Trump Criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defends India's foreign policy approach following US President Donald Trump's remarks on trade tariffs and Russian oil imports. Tharoor stresses the importance of maintaining positive relations globally, emphasizing national interests and strategic alliances with countries like Russia, China, and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:37 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the latest comments by US President Donald Trump regarding trade tariffs and Russian oil imports, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor championed India's multi-aligned foreign policy. Tharoor emphasized the significance of India pursuing its national interests by preserving diplomatic channels worldwide to avoid creating unnecessary conflicts.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, indicated it was crucial for India to address his dissatisfaction concerning Russian oil imports. He lauded PM Modi while hinting at the possibility of increasing tariffs on Indian goods. Tharoor responded by asserting the importance of maintaining balanced relations with global powers including Russia, China, and the US.

Highlighting India's policy of maximizing diplomatic options, Tharoor warned against narrowing these choices. He reaffirmed New Delhi's dismissal of Trump's claims about discussions on halting Russian oil purchases, emphasizing that India did not assure the US of any such commitment.

