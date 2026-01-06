Reliance Halts Russian Oil Imports Amid Compliance with EU Sanctions

Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator of the world's largest single-site oil refining complex and formerly India's largest buyer of Russian oil, has confirmed the halt in Russian crude imports at its Jamnagar refinery. The move aligns with complying with European Union sanctions targeting Russian energy revenues.

On November 20, 2025, the company announced it ceased utilizing Russian crude at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, shifting to non-Russian sources for its fuels. This decision was necessitated by wide-ranging EU sanctions that restricted the import of fuels derived from Russian crude.

Despite claims from a Bloomberg report about upcoming Russian oil shipments to Jamnagar, Reliance dismissed these as false. The company clarified that the cited shipments likely belong to other firms and reiterated its current policy of not receiving Russian crude at the SEZ refinery since November 20.

