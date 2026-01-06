India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

India has imported approximately 144 billion euros worth of crude oil from Russia since the Ukraine conflict began, according to a European think tank. Since February 2022, the Kremlin's cumulative earnings from global oil sales have reached around 1 trillion euros.

As the second-largest buyer after China, India acquired 162.5 billion euros worth of fossil fuels from Russia, with crude oil accounting for the majority. This strategic purchasing resulted from discounts available following Western sanctions against Moscow.

Despite new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil exporters, companies like Reliance have halted their imports. Nevertheless, other Indian companies continue to buy from non-sanctioned Russian entities. This demonstrates India's complex position amid geopolitical tensions surrounding Russian oil trade.

