Political Turmoil in Uttarakhand: Actress's Claims Shake State

Urmila Sanawar, an actress, is at the center of political upheaval in Uttarakhand after alleging VIP involvement in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This has prompted calls for a CBI probe, with Chief Minister Dhami engaging with Ankita's family. Accusations have escalated, implicating key political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 00:23 IST
Uttarakhand finds itself amidst a political storm sparked by actress Urmila Sanawar's allegations concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Sanawar's explosive claims about VIP involvement have unleashed a wave of developments.

On Wednesday, the actress faced extensive police questioning, during which authorities confiscated audio recordings from her phone for forensic analysis. Sanawar, allegedly tied to former MLA Suresh Rathore, is due to reappear before the Special Investigation Team in Haridwar, where she faces multiple cases following her accusations. The videos she released on social media alleging BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the 'VIP' in the murder case added fuel to the fire.

In response, BJP's Gautam has filed a case against Sanawar, and tensions have escalated with calls for a CBI inquiry intensifying. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured justice to Ankita's parents, underscoring the state's commitment to resolving the case. The issue continues to stir political waves, with demands for an impartial investigation growing louder.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

