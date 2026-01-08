Political Turmoil in Uttarakhand: Actress's Claims Shake State

Uttarakhand finds itself amidst a political storm sparked by actress Urmila Sanawar's allegations concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Sanawar's explosive claims about VIP involvement have unleashed a wave of developments.

On Wednesday, the actress faced extensive police questioning, during which authorities confiscated audio recordings from her phone for forensic analysis. Sanawar, allegedly tied to former MLA Suresh Rathore, is due to reappear before the Special Investigation Team in Haridwar, where she faces multiple cases following her accusations. The videos she released on social media alleging BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the 'VIP' in the murder case added fuel to the fire.

In response, BJP's Gautam has filed a case against Sanawar, and tensions have escalated with calls for a CBI inquiry intensifying. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured justice to Ankita's parents, underscoring the state's commitment to resolving the case. The issue continues to stir political waves, with demands for an impartial investigation growing louder.