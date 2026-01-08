U'khand government college named after Ankita Bhandari amid clamour for CBI probe into her death

Left Menu

The Government Nursing College in Dobh Shrikot village of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand has been renamed Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College. The renaming was done at the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:59 IST
The Government Nursing College in Dobh (Shrikot) village of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand has been renamed Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College. The renaming was done at the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dr R Rajesh Kumar, the secretary of the state's Medical and Health Department, issued an order in this regard on Thursday. On Wednesday, Dhami met the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was killed in 2022, and assured them of justice in the case.

According to a letter they handed Dhami, Ankita's parents have expressed a wish for a CBI probe into their daughter's murder.

''I appeal to the government to get this case investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge to apprehend the VIP,'' the letter by Virendra Bhandari, Ankita's father, read.

In 2022, 19-year-old Dobh native Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees.

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

However, a demand for a CBI probe into the 2022 killing gathered pace ever since Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of expelled BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, claimed the involvement of a 'VIP', allegedly a BJP politician, in the murder.

