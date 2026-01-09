UPDATE 6-Glencore and Rio Tinto hold buyout talks to create $207 billion mega-miner

Glencore and Rio Tinto said ‌late on Thursday they were in early buyout talks that could potentially create the world's largest mining company with a combined market value of nearly $207 billion. Global miners are racing to bulk up in metals like copper, set to benefit from the global energy transition, ⁠and that has sparked a wave of project expansions and takeover attempts.

London-listed Anglo American and Canada's Teck Resources are nearing the finish line on a merger to create a $53 billion copper-focused heavyweight. The discussions between Rio Tinto and Glencore about combining some or all of their businesses are the second round of talks in just over a year between the two companies, after Glencore approached Rio ​Tinto in late 2024 but a deal did not proceed.

The two companies said one option would include an all-share buyout of Glencore by Rio Tinto. There was no ‍certainty that the terms of any deal or offer would be agreed upon, the miners said after the Financial Times first reported the revived talks. U.S.-listed shares of Glencore were up 6% after the company confirmed deal talks, while Rio Tinto's Australian-listed shares fell 4.1% in early trading.

Under UK takeover rules, Rio Tinto has until February 5 to make a formal offer for Glencore or say it will not proceed. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest ⁠iron ore miner, ‌has a market capitalisation of about $142 billion. Glencore, ⁠one of the world's largest base metal producers, is valued at $65 billion as of its last close.

The transaction would be the world's largest-ever mining deal if completed, according to LSEG data, and the market value of the combined ‍company would top Australia's BHP Group at $161 billion. CULTURAL QUESTIONS

Andy Forster, senior investment officer at Rio Tinto shareholder Argo Investments, said the deal made sense if the terms were right for both companies. "The biggest question ​mark would be the culture of the two companies as Glencore clearly has trading background, is very opportunistic and results focused, some of those aspects of their culture ⁠could actually be good for Rio," he said. "I hope Rio stays disciplined but it makes sense to look at deals where value can be extracted by both parties."

Rio Tinto and Glencore restarted deal talks at the end of 2025, ⁠according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Rio Tinto has undergone significant changes since the 2024 approach by Glencore. New Rio Tinto CEO Simon Trott was selected after the company's chairman expressed a preference for a leader more open to large-scale deals than his predecessor, Jakob Stausholm, who was in charge when the miner turned down Glencore's approach in ⁠late 2024.

Under Trott, who took over in August, Rio Tinto is focused on becoming leaner with fewer non-core assets. Rio Tinto and Glencore are both shifting their focus towards copper, ⁠a commodity expected to be in high demand ‌as the world adopts greener forms of energy and the take-up of artificial intelligence gains ground.

Rio Tinto's London-listed shares have risen 35% since Trott took over in August, while Glencore's shares have risen 41% over the same period in line with price increases for the ⁠materials they produce, particularly copper.

