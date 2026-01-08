Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump and Petro Discuss US-Colombia Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro engaged in their first phone call discussing strained relations between their countries. The call comes amid tensions over drug trafficking accusations and U.S. military operations targeting Colombia's government. Both leaders expressed hopes for improved dialogue.

Updated: 08-01-2026 06:09 IST
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro engaged in a phone call amid rising tensions between Washington and Bogota. The call marks their first direct communication since Trump expressed interest in a military operation targeting Colombia's government.

During the call, President Trump described his conversation with President Petro as an honor and expressed optimism about future discussions. Trump mentioned ongoing arrangements for a meeting in Washington but did not specify a date.

Relations between the two leaders have been tumultuous, with Trump accusing Petro's government of facilitating cocaine trafficking. Petro's administration has firmly rejected these allegations, highlighting Trump's recent military strikes in the region as points of contention.

