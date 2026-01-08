Venezuela Eyes Mutual Benefit in Energy Talks with U.S.

Venezuela is expressing openness to energy negotiations that benefit all involved parties, according to interim president Delcy Rodriguez. This announcement came following the White House's statement about a potential oil agreement with the South American nation.

In a meeting with the leadership of Venezuela's national assembly, Rodriguez reiterated the country's willingness to engage in energy relations characterized by mutual gain. This underscores a diplomatic approach towards the sought-after deal.

The development could mark a significant collaboration in the energy sector between the United States and Venezuela, promoting mutual economic interests and potentially stabilizing oil trade between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)