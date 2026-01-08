Venezuela Eyes Mutual Benefit in Energy Talks with U.S.
Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez expressed openness to beneficial energy relations after the U.S. pursued an oil deal with the country. Rodriguez emphasized mutual benefits during discussions with Venezuela's national assembly, signaling potential collaboration in energy sectors with the U.S.
Venezuela is expressing openness to energy negotiations that benefit all involved parties, according to interim president Delcy Rodriguez. This announcement came following the White House's statement about a potential oil agreement with the South American nation.
In a meeting with the leadership of Venezuela's national assembly, Rodriguez reiterated the country's willingness to engage in energy relations characterized by mutual gain. This underscores a diplomatic approach towards the sought-after deal.
The development could mark a significant collaboration in the energy sector between the United States and Venezuela, promoting mutual economic interests and potentially stabilizing oil trade between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Petro: Diplomatic Talks at the White House
White House Shakes Up Tech Policy with Baasch's NEC Appointment
Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads
US Oil CEOs Set to Engage with White House on Venezuelan Investments
Jorge Rodriguez Reappointed as Venezuela's National Assembly President