Left Menu

Venezuela Eyes Mutual Benefit in Energy Talks with U.S.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez expressed openness to beneficial energy relations after the U.S. pursued an oil deal with the country. Rodriguez emphasized mutual benefits during discussions with Venezuela's national assembly, signaling potential collaboration in energy sectors with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:31 IST
Venezuela Eyes Mutual Benefit in Energy Talks with U.S.
Delcy Rodriguez

Venezuela is expressing openness to energy negotiations that benefit all involved parties, according to interim president Delcy Rodriguez. This announcement came following the White House's statement about a potential oil agreement with the South American nation.

In a meeting with the leadership of Venezuela's national assembly, Rodriguez reiterated the country's willingness to engage in energy relations characterized by mutual gain. This underscores a diplomatic approach towards the sought-after deal.

The development could mark a significant collaboration in the energy sector between the United States and Venezuela, promoting mutual economic interests and potentially stabilizing oil trade between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Steadies Amid Mixed Economic Signals Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Dollar Steadies Amid Mixed Economic Signals Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

 Global
2
Trump-Petro Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance

Trump-Petro Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance

 Global
3
Fires Rage On: Catastrophic Warnings in Victoria Amid Rising Heat

Fires Rage On: Catastrophic Warnings in Victoria Amid Rising Heat

 Global
4
Salt Typhoon: A Bold Cyber Espionage Campaign Unveiled

Salt Typhoon: A Bold Cyber Espionage Campaign Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026