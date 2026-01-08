Left Menu

Subpoena Drama: Leslie Wexner's Epstein Connection Under Scrutiny

The U.S. House Oversight Committee plans to subpoena billionaire Leslie Wexner regarding his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner's association with the late financier has been under scrutiny, but he hasn't been criminally charged. A transparency law demands the release of Epstein-related files by the Justice Department.

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee is moving to subpoena billionaire Leslie Wexner, as announced by a Democratic lawmaker on the panel. The committee seeks Wexner's deposition due to his connections with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision to issue subpoenas was confirmed after the panel's Wednesday vote. Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia highlighted the bipartisan effort, thanking Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna for their cooperation. Although Republicans have a narrow majority, the action received broad support.

Leslie Wexner, former CEO of L Brands and associated with Victoria's Secret, has not been implicated in criminal activities. Despite his past financial dealings with Epstein, Wexner remains a figure of interest. Meanwhile, transparency laws have compelled Trump's administration to release extensive Epstein-related files, despite previous attempts to keep them sealed.

