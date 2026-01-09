Ajit Pawar Exposes Political Shifts: Ideologies Eroding in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced strong concerns over a noticeable erosion of ideological commitment in Indian politics. In an exclusive interview, Pawar claimed that political parties are abandoning their core values, leading to rampant party-switching among leaders.

Pawar notably criticized the local BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, accusing them of financial mismanagement and corruption. He alleged that money and muscle power were being openly used, transforming the political scene into a marketplace of sorts where votes are influenced through caste issues and other tactics.

Addressing upcoming civic polls, Pawar emphasized the focus on local issues, separating them from national and state elections. In doing so, he took a stand against critics who question his attacks on the BJP despite their coalition at other levels. Pawar's remarks aim to shine a spotlight on existing civic challenges and political maneuvering in Maharashtra.

