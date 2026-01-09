Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Exposes Political Shifts: Ideologies Eroding in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticizes the erosion of ideological commitment in politics, claiming leaders are largely abandoning their party ideologies. He accuses the BJP of financial mismanagement and corruption in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, while emphasizing that local body elections focus on civic issues rather than national policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:01 IST
Ajit Pawar Exposes Political Shifts: Ideologies Eroding in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced strong concerns over a noticeable erosion of ideological commitment in Indian politics. In an exclusive interview, Pawar claimed that political parties are abandoning their core values, leading to rampant party-switching among leaders.

Pawar notably criticized the local BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, accusing them of financial mismanagement and corruption. He alleged that money and muscle power were being openly used, transforming the political scene into a marketplace of sorts where votes are influenced through caste issues and other tactics.

Addressing upcoming civic polls, Pawar emphasized the focus on local issues, separating them from national and state elections. In doing so, he took a stand against critics who question his attacks on the BJP despite their coalition at other levels. Pawar's remarks aim to shine a spotlight on existing civic challenges and political maneuvering in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India
2
Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

 Bulgaria
3
Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

 India
4
Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool

Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026