Expulsion Drama: Chaos in the Delhi Assembly

Three AAP MLAs, Sanjiv Jha, Jarnail Singh, and Kuldeep Kumar, faced expulsion from the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly for causing disruptions.

The Speaker, Vijender Gupta, issued a strict warning against any member holding placards in the House as tempers flared over the expulsion incident.

After resuming from a two-day deadlock sparked by allegations against Leader of Opposition Atishi, legislative business resumed with discussions on local issues and the passage of the Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026.

