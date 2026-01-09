Home Minister Denies Any Interference by Deputy CM in Department Functions

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has firmly dismissed allegations made by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, which claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was interfering in the workings of his department. Kumaraswamy had raised concerns over Shivakumar's authority, specifically regarding a police officer meeting connected to the Ballari clashes.

In response, Parameshwara defended Shivakumar, emphasizing his role as a responsible Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet minister who operates within constitutional limits. He asserted that Shivakumar's visit to Ballari was as a government representative and was not inappropriate.

Parameshwara further clarified that Shivakumar's actions in Ballari, including meeting with the victim's family and senior police officers, did not constitute interference. He reiterated that decisions for the Home Department are taken collectively with the Chief Minister, assuring that Shivakumar acted within his rights and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)