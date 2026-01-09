Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Rally: A Fusion of Protest and Culture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a major protest march through south Kolkata on Friday, aimed at the Enforcement Directorate's recent actions linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC. The march served as a significant show of force by her TMC ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Banerjee's decision to confront the Centre through this street protest transformed the ED's moves into a pivotal rallying cry, positioning the streets as her chosen arena for political contestation. The procession saw participation from senior TMC figures, backing Banerjee's allegations against the BJP-led Centre. Crowds passionately claimed misuse of central agencies for political goals.

The cultural character of the march was distinctly Bengali, animated by the singing of Pratul Mukhopadhyay's iconic songs and the sounding of conch shells by women, infusing the protest with a festive yet defiant spirit. The event also featured participation from renowned Bengal film personalities, merging the lines between political activism and cultural expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)