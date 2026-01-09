Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Rally: A Fusion of Protest and Culture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a large protest march in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate's searches tied to I-PAC. The march, ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, was a blend of cultural elements and political defiance, drawing participation from TMC leaders and actor-politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:58 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Rally: A Fusion of Protest and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a major protest march through south Kolkata on Friday, aimed at the Enforcement Directorate's recent actions linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC. The march served as a significant show of force by her TMC ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Banerjee's decision to confront the Centre through this street protest transformed the ED's moves into a pivotal rallying cry, positioning the streets as her chosen arena for political contestation. The procession saw participation from senior TMC figures, backing Banerjee's allegations against the BJP-led Centre. Crowds passionately claimed misuse of central agencies for political goals.

The cultural character of the march was distinctly Bengali, animated by the singing of Pratul Mukhopadhyay's iconic songs and the sounding of conch shells by women, infusing the protest with a festive yet defiant spirit. The event also featured participation from renowned Bengal film personalities, merging the lines between political activism and cultural expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

US Bolsters Thai-Cambodian Peace with $45 Million Aid Package

 Thailand
2
Let our next destination of protest be EC office, Mamata instructs MP Kalyan Banerjee at Kolkata rally.

Let our next destination of protest be EC office, Mamata instructs MP Kalyan...

 India
3
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Breaking New Grounds in Global Trade Relations

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Breaking New Grounds in Global Trade Relations

 Global
4
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.

Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026