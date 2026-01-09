Delhi's Visionary Shift: Electric Mobility and Strategic Developments Unveiled

On a key legislative day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled her administration's strategic priorities aimed at fostering development and innovation in the capital city. Addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta emphasized pollution control, healthcare improvements, and a shift towards electric mobility, while taking the opportunity to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for alleged misrepresentation.

Gupta elaborated on measures to address the Yamuna river pollution crisis through systematic upgrades to sewage systems and emphasized the phased nature of development projects. She reassured that Delhi's roads would see comprehensive repairs. Gupta's ambitious transport plan involves a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles to promote clean mobility.

A crucial financial agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was announced, enabling low-interest loans for capital expenditure. Gupta defended her leadership, countering accusations and highlighting selective editing of her speeches by opposition AAP, and stressed her government's intent to diligently meet its ambitious development goals for the city.

