Aam Aadmi Party Unveils First List of Assam Election Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, slated for April 9.

The list features 14 candidates, notably Anurupa Dekaraja, the party's state vice-president, who will vie for the Guwahati Central seat. Another key candidate is Renuka Timungpi, contesting from Bokajan.

With its sights set on securing its first seat in the Assam assembly, AAP has opted to contest independently, without forging alliances with other opposition parties.