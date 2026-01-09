Yemen's Separatist Rift: Power Struggle Unfolds
Yemen's primary separatist faction shows division, with some members announcing disbandment amidst a power dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Southern Transitional Council's leader flees amid rising tensions. Saudi Arabia plans talks with Yemeni southern groups, aiming to stabilize the region amidst lingering geopolitical strife.
Yemen's foremost separatist group is facing turmoil as members declared disbandment on Friday, showcasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, ignited by a separatist push last month. Despite this, Saudi-supported forces have recaptured territories in southern and eastern Yemen taken by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC).
The STC leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, fled Yemen recently, avoiding talks in Riyadh. Reports indicate the UAE facilitated his departure to Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, a Riyadh-bound delegation stated on Saudi state media that the STC decided to dissolve.
However, the STC refuted such claims, asserting no talks with the said delegation under Saudi invitation. A spokesperson loyal to Zubaidi declared that disbandment decisions rest solely with the entire council. The moves underscore rising political tensions within the coalition grappling with differing objectives.
