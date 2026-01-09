Yemen's Separatist Rift: Power Struggle Unfolds

Yemen's foremost separatist group is facing turmoil as members declared disbandment on Friday, showcasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, ignited by a separatist push last month. Despite this, Saudi-supported forces have recaptured territories in southern and eastern Yemen taken by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The STC leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, fled Yemen recently, avoiding talks in Riyadh. Reports indicate the UAE facilitated his departure to Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, a Riyadh-bound delegation stated on Saudi state media that the STC decided to dissolve.

However, the STC refuted such claims, asserting no talks with the said delegation under Saudi invitation. A spokesperson loyal to Zubaidi declared that disbandment decisions rest solely with the entire council. The moves underscore rising political tensions within the coalition grappling with differing objectives.